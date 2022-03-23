🐕Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog is this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 20th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, is this Saturday, March 26.

"The day begins with a chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk for people only, followed by a dog-friendly, leisurely one-mile Dog Jog and our first ever "Little Paws" Fun Run," officials said. "Throughout the morning, we'll host our pet-friendly vendor fair at our Robins-Starr Humane Center that's packed full of fun activities for the whole family and features a Kids’ Fun Zone and Pets’ Fun Zone."

The first 1,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag.

Award-winning WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade will return as emcee.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.

Officials noted they would continue to monitor local, state and federal COVID guidance related to gatherings, so "details for our event could change at any time."