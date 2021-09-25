Take a walk this weekend to help a child in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for an opportunity to support children, participate in the annual Walk for Children, formally Four Miles for Kids. This year’s event is virtual so you can walk, stroll, or roll from anywhere and it is open to anyone.

This is a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU serving the most critical needs of children.

"The fact that the Children's Hospital Richmond at VCU is so unique in the fact that it doesn't turn away anybody, any patient, any family that walks through the doors we are going to find a way to help them," Special Events Coordinator CHoR Vaughan Clark said.

You can register for Walk for Children in advance or on the day of, the walk is September 25.

Help for Carlton Blount

A fundraiser for a beloved Richmond R&B singer sponsored by his community,

Carlton Blount, who was a member of the Legendary R&B group The Main Ingredient, has serenaded many over the years. He's performed with The Temptations, Patti Labelle, Michael Bolton, the late Grover Washington Jr., at the 2nd Street Festival and in many cities near and far.

Blount has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He suffered a stroke and is also dealing with other medical conditions.

A drive-thru fundraiser to help Blount with medical bills and other expenses is scheduled for Sunday, September 26, from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, on Idlewood Ave where Dr. James Harris is the pastor. For donations and more information, you can reach out to Russell Bennett, at 804-334-1257.

Fiddler’s Convention

Dogwood Dell will come alive once again this weekend for the Richmond International Fiddler’s Convention.

The event is Saturday, from Noon – 9 p.m. with workshops, concerts, and dancing. It is free and masks are encouraged.