Richmond Habitat for Humanity's annual Lego Build Competition is next weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Lego Build Competition in-person on April 10 or virtually April 5-9.

The benefit, which is usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving, has activities for all ages.

"Everyone has to build on no larger than a standard 32x32 starter piece," Richmond Habitat for Humanity's Director of Community Engagement Whitney Guthrie explained. "They can use however many Legos they want, but it has to be on that size starter and it has to be a house."

Guthrie said each team submits an entry form with their Lego house that explains why it would make a good Habitat home, or what inspired their to create their Lego home.

For the in-person event, Richmond Community Tool Bank is helping out so each team will have a parking lot space to build. The group is also hosting a tool drive that day to support their organization.

Guthrie said Richmond Habitat for Humanity builds safe and affordable housing for local families and individuals.

"I’d say one of our many unique aspects is that you know we build those houses primarily with volunteer labor -- and we are building right now," Guthrie said.

To learn more about Habitat homes, volunteer, register for the Lego Build Competition, or shop at either of the Restores, visit Richmondhabitat.org.

April 22, is the 3rd anniversary of Habitat’s Restore across from Chesterfield Town Center.