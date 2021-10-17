Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Deep Run Park is Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a virtual event in 2020, the American Cancer Society is back with its 20th Making Strides Against Cancer Walk this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at Henrico's Deep Run Park.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth 6 will emcee the event, which will features a decorated walking course, a scavenger hunt and a sea of pink in the tribute garden.

"If you are familiar with Deep Run Park, they have a beautiful pond lake area in the center of the park, but there's a walking path that goes around the lake. There's also a 5K option," Adrienne Rich, the community development manager, said. "And you can dedicate a pinwheel for $10 in honor or memory of someone who has battled breast cancer."

Even though the walk is outside, organizers are encouraging all participants to spread out and wear a mask if they need to. Another change will be added after the opening ceremony and remarks.

"We're going to encourage people to just kind of hang back and not necessarily everybody take off and walk at the same time so that we can allow people to spread out a little easier," Rich said. "The one thing about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer that's really important to know, all the proceeds from our event are dedicated to breast cancer research and programs and services for breast cancer patients and their families."

Those interested in helping the American Cancer Society reach their goal, can register or purchase a pinwheel online or in-person at the park Sunday.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the event's Facebook page or website.