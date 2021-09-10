These events to pay tribute to first responders of 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are several ways to honor and pay tribute to the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

One event is the Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which is a part of The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

"So the 9/11 world stair climb is an opportunity for people to participate in an event where they climb 2,200 steps, which is 110 stories equivalent of the World Trade Center towers, and they carry a plastic tag that has the photograph and the name of one of the 343 who died that day," said Chief Ron Siarnicki, The National Fallen Firefighters executive director.

"It’s in remembrance of that fallen firefighters and in tribute to what the fire service does each and every day in keeping the community safe," he added.

The Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Saturday, at City Stadium on Maplewood Avenue, and is also open to spectators.

The opening ceremony is at 8:30 a.m., and the Climb Starts at 9 a.m.

Another way to honor the first responders of 9/11 is to participate in the Richmond 9/11 Heroes Run It’s on Sunday morning at TForce Freight on Semmes Avenue.

It is open to anyone, you can choose to run, walk, or jog, and hand bikes and wheelchairs are welcomed. The opening ceremony is at 8:45 a.m.; the Fun Run at 9:11 a.m. and the 5K is shortly after.

For details, visit the Travis Manion Foundation.

And the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony is on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial.

The Memorial will be opened from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and Governor Ralph Northam will be among the speakers.

