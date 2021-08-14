1,000 bags of back-to-school supplies to be given out at event

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend, students will be treated to 1,000 bags of back-to-school supplies.

Jasmine Snead and the staff at Radio One Richmond are gearing up for this weekend's annual "Prep for Success" back-to-school giveaway, a partnership with Anthem Health Keepers Plus.

"It's a drive-thru so no one is getting out of their car or anything like that," Snead said. "We're stuffing bags with a bunch of different supplies. So, we have loose-lead paper, composition books, notebooks, all different types of pencils, colored pencils, anything you can think of, so all those items are going inside of those bags, including hand sanitizer that Walmart has donated and so all the bags will get those."

The bags of school supplies will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis with two bags allowed per car.

"So we're asking everyone to stay in the cars and just be patient with us as we're going through. We move pretty efficiently, but keep in mind that although it starts at 10:00 a.m., we're no0t letting anyone into the parking lot until around 9:00 a.m.," Snead said.

Henrico Police and RMC Events will be out directing traffic into the distribution center.

"And there's only one entrance, that is off of Staples Mill. They cannot enter off of Broad, they cannot enter off of the back street or anything. They will be rerouted and redirected," Snead said.

The giveaway is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anthem, located at 2015 Staples Mill Road. You can find all information about the event on Radio One Richmond radio stations.

Additional information can be found on the following websites: