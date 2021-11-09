Tino hopes to find a fun family that will love him unconditionally

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Valente, who goes by Tino, would love a family that enjoys playing with him, is adventurous, and gives him unconditional love.

The 12-year-old loves playing with his trains and cars, putting on costumes, swimming and going to the movies.

If Tino could go anywhere in the world, he said he would choose Disney World because he really wants to meet Buzz and Woody from Toy Story.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.