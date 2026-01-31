VCU School of Nursing celebrates 50 years of nurse practitioner excellence at 'Leading with Heart' Gala

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU School of Nursing honored five decades of nurse practitioner education and celebrated its future at the "Leading with Heart" gala Friday evening at Willow Oaks Country Club, with CBS 6 News anchor GeNienne Samuels serving as mistress of ceremonies.

The milestone celebration recognized the 50-year legacy of the nurse practitioner program while honoring Dean Patricia Kinser, who was named the school's permanent dean in May 2024, and presenting four distinguished alumni awards.

"Tonight, we're toasting the 50-year legacy of the Nurse Practitioner program at the VCU School of Nursing and inspiring tomorrow," Samuels said as she opened the evening's festivities.

The event brought together current and retired nurse practitioners, founding faculty members, and healthcare leaders to celebrate the program's impact on Virginia's healthcare workforce. Samuels, a Henrico County native, noted the tremendous influence VCU School of Nursing graduates have had on the region.

"Your graduates help power the healthcare workforce and improve the quality of life of Richmonders each and every day," Samuels said.

Founding faculty and special guests honored

The gala recognized several founding faculty members who helped establish the nurse practitioner program, including the Leading with Heart volunteer committee members Carola Bruflat, Judy Collins, Barbie Dunn, Ginger Edwards, Jo Robins, and Jeanne Salyer.

Two founding faculty members from the Medical College of Virginia were also acknowledged: Dr. Gordon Kellett, who worked in family practice from 1977-1980, and Dr. Robert Petres, who served as co-director of the OB-Gyn NP Program. Additional founding faculty members Janet Younger, Elizabeth McCord-Duncan, Mimi Bennett, and Carolyn Lavecchia were also recognized.

Dean Emeritus Nancy Langston, who served as dean from 1991 to 2013, was also in attendance.

VCU Health partnership highlighted

Dr. Marlon Levy, senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and chief executive officer of the VCU Health System, emphasized the critical partnership between the school and Virginia's largest safety-net healthcare provider.

"VCU Health employs more than 14,000 people, and with more than 1,000 graduates from our health sciences programs each year, including nearly 300 from the School of Nursing, many newly qualified health professionals are serving patients right here in Virginia," Levy said.

Levy praised the school's Mobile Health and Wellness Program as an example of interdisciplinary collaboration that brings essential healthcare directly to community members who need it most.

"For 50 years, nurse practitioners have been a part of a nationwide effort to provide access to care amidst physician and nursing shortages. And the VCU School of Nursing has been right there, help leading the charge in our region, graduating thousands of NPs during the program's history," Levy said.

Dean Kinser's vision for the future

Dean Patricia Kinser, who also serves as the Doris B. Yingling Chair and Distinguished Professor, outlined her vision for the school's continued growth and innovation. A VCU School of Nursing alumna herself, Kinser earned her B.S.N. and M.S. degrees from the school and maintains an active clinical practice as a board-certified women's health nurse practitioner.

"We – all of us – are the champions of health and well-being through the power of nursing education, discovery, and practice. That is the mission that guides everything we do," Kinser said.

Kinser highlighted the school's expansion efforts, including doubling undergraduate nursing student enrollment to address the nationwide nursing shortage and expanding the DNP program to graduate more doctorally-prepared nurse practitioners and leaders in informatics and nursing leadership.

"A thriving academic environment must be nimble. As a school, we remain forward-thinking in our research and educational endeavors to remain leaders in the field," Kinser said.

She emphasized her commitment to empowering others within the school community.

"My role as Dean is not to stand at the forefront of every achievement, but rather to be the stage upon which our faculty, staff, and students shine," Kinser said.

Alumni awards recognize excellence

The evening concluded with the presentation of four School of Nursing Alumni Awards recognizing exceptional achievements in the nursing profession:



Outstanding Nurse Alum Award: Dr. Jeniece Roane, PhD, RN, NE-BC

Outstanding Nurse Service Award: Dr. Lyons Hardy, EdD, MSN, PMHNP

Outstanding Nurse Practice Award: Dr. Terri M Page, DNP, WHNP-BC

Outstanding Recent Alum Award: Dr. Lesley Coots, FNP

Generous sponsor support

The event was made possible through generous sponsor support, with VCU Health serving as the presenting sponsor. Gold sponsors included the MCV Foundation and the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Silver sponsors were the VCU Women's Impact Network, the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners Richmond Region, the Lindbloom Group, and the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health.



