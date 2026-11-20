RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures begin to drop, staying warm isn't something every family can afford to take for granted.

But for nearly four decades, Puritan Cleaners has worked to make sure children and families across Central Virginia don't have to go through the winter without a warm coat.

Since 1988, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with The Salvation Army to collect, clean and repair donated coats before distributing them to families in need at no charge.

At Puritan Cleaners, dozens of donated coats are making their way through the cleaning process, with more arriving each day.

“Most people are so excited when they get here to see our faces because we love to let them know that we are grateful for them,” store manager Ashley Wright said. “We're grateful for these coats.”

Puritan Cleaners continues 'heartwarming' tradition of providing coats to Central Virginia families

Some of those donations are new. Others come with stories.

Wright said people sometimes drop off coats that once belonged to loved ones, hoping the clothing can get a second life and keep someone else warm.

Before the coats are distributed, employees work to make sure they're ready for their new owners.

“If the buttons are missing, we replace buttons,” silk finisher Linda Hence said. “Some of the zippers are broken. We would do those as well.”

For Hence, who has spent 47 years on the job, the work is especially rewarding because she knows a warm winter coat isn't guaranteed for every child.

“A lot of kids don't get a warm coat for Christmas, or the family may not be able to purchase them a coat,” Hence said.

For production manager Darren Dole, the mission also hits close to home.

“I know growing up, I did not have the luxury of my parents buying me a brand-new coat, or even a coat,” Dole said. “I always got the hand-me-downs from my brother. So it's good to see these kids to be able to go up and pick their coat out.”

Through The Salvation Army Christmas Center, children have the opportunity to choose a coat they like.

Dole said seeing that moment can be emotional.

“I can't go and watch. I'm crying,” he said. “But it really is heartwarming that we can do something like this just to help the community, help people out.”

How to donate

Puritan Cleaners is still looking for coat donations, with children sizes especially needed. Donations can be dropped off at any of Puritan Cleaners' 14 locations across the Richmond area.

CBS 6, Puritan Cleaners and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are also teaming up for a community coat drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CarMax Park.

The free event will also feature train rides, hot dogs, monster trucks and other activities.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.