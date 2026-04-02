Join CBS 6 in the fight against MS by supporting our Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads team

We're just about eight weeks away from our annual effort to stop MS.

The CBS 6 Bike MS team will get on their bikes on Saturday, May 30, starting in Richmond or Williamsburg as part of the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads event.

Bill Fitzgerald, along with our general manager Stephen Hayes, Tracy Sears, Julie Watkins and others will choose either the 40- or 75-mile route to Williamsburg or enjoy the 28-mile family ride in Williamsburg.

There are plenty of stops along the way and a big party in Williamsburg afterwards.

Bill's mother-in-law, Nan, died from complications of MS in 2012 and he's been riding in the Bike MS ever since.

The event will raise more than $600,000 for research into a cure and to help people with MS in our community get the services they need.

Come join us or support our team!

Click here to register to ride: https://events.nationalmssociety.org/2543

Or click here to support Bill or one of the other CBS6 team members: https://events.nationalmssociety.org/participants/765255

VIDEO VAULT: Bill Fitzgerald on importance of Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride

Bill Fitzgerald on importance of Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride