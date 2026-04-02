Join CBS 6 in the fight against MS by supporting our Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads team

We're just about eight weeks away from our annual effort to stop MS.
The CBS 6 Bike MS team will get on their bikes on Saturday, May 30, starting in Richmond or Williamsburg as part of the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads event.
Bill Fitzgerald, along with our general manager Stephen Hayes, Tracy Sears, Julie Watkins and others will choose either the 40- or 75-mile route to Williamsburg or enjoy the 28-mile family ride in Williamsburg.
There are plenty of stops along the way and a big party in Williamsburg afterwards.
Bill's mother-in-law, Nan, died from complications of MS in 2012 and he's been riding in the Bike MS ever since.
The event will raise more than $600,000 for research into a cure and to help people with MS in our community get the services they need.
Come join us or support our team!
Click here to register to ride: https://events.nationalmssociety.org/2543
Or click here to support Bill or one of the other CBS6 team members: https://events.nationalmssociety.org/participants/765255
VIDEO VAULT: Bill Fitzgerald on importance of Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride
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