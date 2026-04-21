Feed More and Puritan Cleaners partner to raise 100,000 meals for local families facing food insecurity

RICHMOND, Va. — Feed More and Puritan Cleaners are partnering to raise 100,000 meals in two weeks for local families facing food insecurity.

The 100,000 meals campaign runs from April 26 to May 9. Anyone can donate funds or non-perishable food at any Puritan Cleaners location or through their free home delivery service.

Donations can also be made through the nonprofit's donation page, where a $25 contribution can supply 100 meals for local families.

"It takes everyone collaborating together to make sure we can provide those 100,000 meals," Angela King said.

King is the Feed More USDA purchasing coordinator. She said the joint effort to feed the community includes everyone, even those who are not employees or volunteers.

"If we all together contribute, then there will always be enough for everyone in our community that we serve," King said.

On Tuesday, Community Engagement Manager Christy Dalton gave the community an up-close look at the operations behind the more than 2,000 daily meals that make Feed More’s mission possible.

"Not many people understand the depth and breadth of what we do," Dalton said.

Dalton said Feed More is trying to go above and beyond with its 100,000-meal goal in partnership with Puritan Cleaners.

"They are a wonderful partner who's been doing this for over 20 years, and they work with their community, their customers, their suppliers, and they rally them all together to raise food and funds for Feed More," Dalton said.

Dalton noted the massive scale of the organization's efforts to combat hunger.

"Last year we moved 38 million pounds of food, so to come on the tour and see our operations, to see our kitchen, to see our warehouse, it’s really amazing for people to see the amount of stuff that we do. It really puts it into perspective," Dalton said.

While hunger may be an unfamiliar experience for some, it often resembles someone in the local community.

"We can’t end hunger, but we can make an impact on those who we serve in our community. So, my part may be small, it’s very important to make sure our neighbors receive the food that they need," King said.



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