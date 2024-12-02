🎄'Christmas Wishes' is theme of 41st annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade THIS Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Olympic medal winner Charlie Swanson will lead off the 41st annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon, will run between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

The Richmond native who earned a gold and silver medal at the Paris games this summer will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

"Swanson has made significant waves in the swimming world since graduating from St. Christopher’s School and swimming at NOVA where he earned Virginia Swimmer of the Year in 2016," parade officials said. "He competed for the University of Michigan amassing an impressive record, including a gold medal in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru."

Local News These roads will be closed for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This year’s parade lineupwill also feature Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands like the VCU Peppas, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming Appbeginning at 10 a.m. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.