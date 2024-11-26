These roads will be closed for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The 41st annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade steps off in front of the Science Museum of Virginia at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

There will be multiple road closures and bus reroutes on parade day.

The following road closures are in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7:



W. Broad Street between N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. & N. 8th Street

900 Blk. Terminal Place

DMV Drive between W. Broad & Leigh Street

W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road & N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

N. Harrison Street between W. Broad & Marshall Street

N. Allison Street between W. Broad & Grace Street

Lodge Street between W. Broad & Marshall Street

E. Marshall Street between N. 3rd & 7th Street

E. Clay Street between 7th & 8th Street

E. Leigh Street between N. 4th & 9th Street

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is open to the public and free for all spectators. For event registration and further information, please visit www.richmondparade.org or tune in to the Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR CBS Channel 6 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, or watch the rebroadcast on Christmas Day.

