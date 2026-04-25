Commanders Draft Night draws thousands to Northwest Stadium

WASHINGTON — Burgundy and gold energy filled Northwest Stadium Thursday as thousands of Washington Commanders fans gathered for a night built on anticipation, excitement, and hope for the upcoming season.

More than 10,000 fans packed the stadium for the team’s official Draft Party—watching the first round of the NFL Draft unfold live on big screens while waiting to see who would be the newest addition to the roster.

That moment came with the seventh overall pick, and it didn’t disappoint.

In a surprise move, standout defensive player Sonny Styles was still on the board, and the Commanders wasted no time making the selection. The crowd erupted as the pick was announced.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels had a front-row seat to it all—serving as emcee for the night’s festivities and helping guide fans through the high-energy celebration. Samuels is no stranger to Commanders fans, also serving as an in-game host during the regular season.

The night was a full-scale fan experience. From a lively fan zone for kids to interactive photo stations, the stadium offered something for everyone. Fans lined up for autograph signings, took tours of the players' locker room, and interviews with Commanders alumni, while others took in the sights and sounds of live entertainment.

Performances kept the crowd energized throughout the night, featuring D.C. native DJ Kool, country artist Luke Borchelt, and sets from DJ Jealousy. The Commanders’ marching band and Command Force added to the electric atmosphere—bringing the spirit of game day to draft night.

It may only be April—but inside Northwest Stadium, the excitement felt a lot like fall football.

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