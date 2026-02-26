CCPS Mini-Museum unveiled with tiny ribbon-cutting celebration

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A ribbon-cutting was held at Chesterfield Towne Center for the CCPS Mini-Museum on Wednesday, a display featuring creative, bite-sized recreations of school buildings, classrooms, and real museums — all created by students across every CCPS school.

The miniature designs showcase a wide range of creative layouts, giving visitors a look at student creativity on full display.

The exhibit will be available to view at Chesterfield Towne Center through April 19.

