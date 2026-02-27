C.C. Wells Elementary lights up with STEAM Night: 'This is so magical'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students at C.C. Wells Elementary School in Chester got a chance to explore their creativity and curiosity at the school's STEAM Night on Thursday, a celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math — all under glow-in-the-dark mood lighting.

Each student created their own art project based on a theme tied to science lessons from a couple of weeks ago focused on how things glow.

The event also featured 30 to 40 activities spanning the world of STEAM, including bowling, face painting and a dance party.

School staffers Sherry Nyquist and Tracy McDorman said every second of the work that went into the event was worth it.

"Getting everything ready was kind of overwhelming, trying to plan everything. But one of the kids walked up to me and said, Miss Nyquist, this is so magical. Thank you so much for doing that. And that right there was enough for me," Nyquist said.



