Anthem LemonAid extended through Sunday after weekend storms

RICHMOND, Va. —Anthem LemonAid has been extended through Sunday, July 26 after severe storms that triggered warnings swept across Metro Richmond last weekend. Organizers say $213,000 has been raised so far this year, with more still coming in, and they are on track to surpass their $250,000 goal.

The CBS 6 stand outside the WTVR studios raised more than $30,000 alone this year. Since launching 26 years ago, the fundraiser has raised more than $3.75 million for hematology and oncology services at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Click here to donate.

WATCH: CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand raises $30,000 in 2026

CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand raises $30,000 in 2026

"This is a great way for the community at large to come together and support kiddos who are fighting cancer and their families down at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU," Vaughan Clark, a special events officer for the Children's Hospital Foundation, said.

This year's ambassador is 6-year-old John, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 during his first visit to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. He rang the ceremonial bell marking the end of his treatment in December 2025. Now a kindergartener, he enjoys playing tee-ball, practicing jiu-jitsu, and riding his skateboard with his siblings and friends.

WATCH: A look at your Anthem LemonAid stands across metro Richmond

A look at your Anthem LemonAid stands across metro Richmond

His parents, Ryan and Kaitlyn, described the journey.

"It's every parent's worst fear, and for us, it became reality. There were days we didn't know how we would get through, but the team at CHoR never left our side. Through their compassionate care, our faith and advances in treatment, they helped carry our family to the other side of this journey, and for that we are so thankful," Ryan and Kaitlyn said.

Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude said keeping cancer care close to home is at the heart of the initiative.

"We like to keep that care here. We want to make sure that families in our region have the kind of care that they need for their kids diagnosed with cancer right here in Virginia, right in central Virginia, and there's nothing better than helping those families go through probably the hardest times in their life," Schmude said.

WATCH: Meet John: The 6-year-old cancer survivor inspiring Richmond to squeeze out childhood cancer

Anthem LemonAid: Stop by CBS 6 to help fight childhood cancer on Friday, July 17

Schmude added that the need is deeply personal for the families involved.

"These families in our communities need us. They're going through such a hard time. Imagine having to navigate family schedules, and on top of that, having to come to treatment at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on a frequent basis. It's disruptive to the families, and we want to do everything we can to provide the kind of support that they need from us," Schmude said.

Anthem has been the title sponsor of the event since its founding. Josh Kugelman, a vice president of sales at Anthem, said the company's involvement goes beyond financial support.

"It teaches kids how to give back. This is children helping children. If you start that at a young age and you learn those lessons, then they're just going to take that all the way through their lives with them," Kugelman said.

Kugelman added that Anthem's roughly 3,000 Richmond-area associates help drive the grassroots effort across the community. He is also part of a newly formed corporate council through the Children's Hospital Foundation aimed at getting more employers involved in the campaign.

Stands are hosted by families and organizations across the region. All registrants received lemonade mix, a pitcher, 100 cups, a banner, stickers, and printed instructions for turning in funds.

Here is a list of Anthem LemonAid stands:

Saturday, July 26:



Hilldrup at Old Towne Butcher in Fredericksburg

Carol McCracken with Long and Foster at 409 Strawberry St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Leticia's stand at West Broad Village, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ladniers' stand at Robius Landing Park, 10 a.m. to noon

The Mitchells' stand at ACAC Midlothian, 3 to 5 p.m.

Rudy and Kelly Hair Salon at Greenbrier Mall

Sunday, July 26:

Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen, after services

Capital Square — Trails at Short Pump, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29:

Everforth Apex Systems at 4400 Cox Road in Glen Allen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 31:

Primis Bank branches participating in Ashland, Callao, Chester, Colonial Heights, Hampton, Hartfield, King William, Mechanicsville, Richmond, Tappahannock, Urbanna, and Williamsburg.

Saturday, August 1:

Richmond Family Magazine at West End Farmer's Market, 9 a.m. to noon

Delta Psi Rho Sorority, Inc. — Zeta Chapter at United Latin Market, 8 a.m. to noon

The Meiers' stand at Dollar Tree on Concord Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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