CBS 6 surprises Virginia drivers at the gas pump with $50 gift cards: 'This is extremely helpful'

RICHMOND, Va. — The cost of gas is near or over $4 a gallon, making it more expensive for many Virginians to get around.

To help ease the burden, drivers were surprised at the pump with $50 Visa gift cards to help fill their tanks as part of CBS 6 Gives, with help from Virginia Credit Union.

"I can't believe it's over $4 again. It's just crazy," one driver said. "For work, I do home visits, so it's, it's even worse, and I was down in Colonial Heights area and I was like, 'Is it cheaper down there? Is it just more expensive up here?' But it's just expensive across the board. I have four kids, so this is extremely helpful. Not only is gas expensive, groceries are crazy. So yeah, thank you."

"That's just crazy. All the stuff going on in the world right now. Like I had to put $10 in my gas. That's going to last two days max," another driver said. "It's just hard for everybody out here with these crazy prices."

"It's higher than I'd like to see it, obviously," a third driver said. "But there's a lot going on right now, so I can understand why it's going to be a little bit, you know, higher than what it's normal. It'll definitely help, so I appreciate it very much."



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