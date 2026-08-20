Rob surprises Midlothian shoppers with gift cards to help offset rising back-to-school costs

RICHMOND, Va. — School supply costs are up more than 8% this year, hitting families during the back-to-school shopping season.

From pencils and protractors to lunchboxes, parents are paying more across the board.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, I headed to a Target store off the Midlothian to surprise shoppers with $50 gift cards to help ease the burden.

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