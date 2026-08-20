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Rob surprises Midlothian shoppers with gift cards to help offset rising back-to-school costs

School supply costs are up over 8%. See how one reporter is helping shoppers.
Rob helps offset rising costs with back-to-school gift cards
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RICHMOND, Va. — School supply costs are up more than 8% this year, hitting families during the back-to-school shopping season.

From pencils and protractors to lunchboxes, parents are paying more across the board.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, I headed to a Target store off the Midlothian to surprise shoppers with $50 gift cards to help ease the burden.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.






This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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