Maggi Marshall returns to Caroline County to drop off gifts to Virginia storm victims

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 reporter Maggi Marshall visited Caroline County families impacted by tornado damage earlier this year.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of more than 100 mph damaged homes and downed trees and power lines in the Lake Caroline neighborhood in August 2024.

NWS officials said more than 30 houses in the neighborhood were damaged.

She met with neighbors working to rebuild their homes and dropped off gift cards some the families could enjoy a special dinner or a treat during the holidays.

"We just know how much this impacted y'all's community, and we're really trying to promote spreading good this holiday season," Maggi told one homeowner working to get his house ready to move back in. "We've been thinking about your community, and I'm so glad to hear that you guys are going to be back in your home really soon."