EF-1 tornado that hit Virginia neighborhood was on ground for nearly 2 miles, had winds topping 100 mph

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of more than 100 mph damaged homes and downed trees and power lines in the Lake Caroline neighborhood Thursday evening.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Caroline until Aug 08 7:30PM Please seek shelter immediately and tune to CBS 6 for more information. pic.twitter.com/ReJyRFTPU6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) August 8, 2024

The twister, which touched down near Gloansville at 6:54 p.m. before ending nearly two miles southwest of Ladysmith around 7 p.m., triggered a tornado warning in Caroline County.

EF-1 Tornado — Caroline County

Estimated Time: 6:54 to 6:59 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 100-110 mph

Maximum Path Width: 700 yards

Path Length: 1.75 miles

(WTVR)

NWS officials said that a thunderstorm in a rain band associated with Tropical Depression Debby produced a "short-lived tornado" that initially touched down near Cedar Fork Road about 1 mile west of Route 1 near Golansville.

"The tornado snapped and uprooted several pine trees in this location before entering a densely wooded forest to the north," NWS officials wrote.

The tornado then entered the Lake Caroline subdivision near the intersection of Senate Drive and Kennedy Cove where "numerous trees were

snapped and uprooted."

WTVR

As the tornado continued through the neighborhood it knocked down more trees and caused damage to homes' roofs and siding along Loyalist Drive, American Drive, West Point Drive, Woodlyn Drive, Powder Horn Drive and Admiral Drive.

NWS officials said more than 30 houses in the neighborhood were damaged.

"After crossing the west end of Lake Caroline, the tornado began to weaken with just a few more trees being knocked down along Lake Caroline Road and Waring Drive before dissipating."

WATCH: Neighbors rally after Debby damages Lake Caroline neighborhood

Neighbors rally after Debby damages Lake Caroline neighborhood

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.