EF-1 tornado that hit Virginia neighborhood was on ground for nearly 2 miles, had winds topping 100 mph

EF-1 tornado that hit Lake Caroline neighborhood was on the ground for nearly 2 miles
Lake Caroline EF-1 Tornado
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of more than 100 mph damaged homes and downed trees and power lines in the Lake Caroline neighborhood Thursday evening.

The twister, which touched down near Gloansville at 6:54 p.m. before ending nearly two miles southwest of Ladysmith around 7 p.m., triggered a tornado warning in Caroline County.

EF-1 Tornado — Caroline County
Estimated Time: 6:54 to 6:59 p.m.
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 100-110 mph
Maximum Path Width: 700 yards
Path Length: 1.75 miles

Tornado Fujita Scale.png

NWS officials said that a thunderstorm in a rain band associated with Tropical Depression Debby produced a "short-lived tornado" that initially touched down near Cedar Fork Road about 1 mile west of Route 1 near Golansville.

"The tornado snapped and uprooted several pine trees in this location before entering a densely wooded forest to the north," NWS officials wrote.

The tornado then entered the Lake Caroline subdivision near the intersection of Senate Drive and Kennedy Cove where "numerous trees were
snapped and uprooted."

Lake Caroline Debby storm neighborhood

As the tornado continued through the neighborhood it knocked down more trees and caused damage to homes' roofs and siding along Loyalist Drive, American Drive, West Point Drive, Woodlyn Drive, Powder Horn Drive and Admiral Drive.

NWS officials said more than 30 houses in the neighborhood were damaged.

"After crossing the west end of Lake Caroline, the tornado began to weaken with just a few more trees being knocked down along Lake Caroline Road and Waring Drive before dissipating."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

