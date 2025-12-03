Joi donates to Virginia woman's Christmas light display for husband battling cancer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz surprised a Mechanicsville woman with supplies to help her create a spectacular Christmas light display for her husband who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Renee Bond was in the middle of transforming her property into a winter wonderland when Joi arrived with more supplies as part of our station's CBS 6 Gives initiative.

"We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives where we get to give back to those people that are doing great things," Joi said.

Renee decorated fence lines, tree lines and every available space with lights to create what she calls a "celebration of life" for her husband George, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"We're gonna have fun finding little nooks and crannies, decorating the fence line, decorating the tree line, anywhere we can put lights, they're gonna be," Renee said while planning the display.

She explained that George tries to maintain a brave face in front of others, but the reality of his diagnosis affects him when they're alone.

"George is one of those, he'll man up in front of people and you think there's nothing wrong. And then all of a sudden when they leave, it hits him and he's like... He knows how to fake it," Renee said.

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 provided extra lights, two good-sized trees, and a Lowe's gift card to help with any additional supplies needed for the elaborate display.

"What you're doing is incredible and then you're going out of your way to make this happen for such a special person and so we're just grateful that you're doing it and we're happy to be able to help," Joi told Renee during the surprise.

George's celebration was held on Saturday, Nov. 22. Watch the touching story below.

Community illuminates terminally ill man's birthday with Christmas magic: 'Overwhelmed with love'

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to the CBS 6 Newsroom.