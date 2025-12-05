Melissa surprises Richmond principal for work helping students with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond educator who has dedicated his career to serving students with disabilities received a special surprise when Melissa surprised him as part of CBS 6 Gives, with help from Virginia Credit Union.

Principal Maurice Burton, who leads the Richmond Career Education and Employment Academy, was nominated by colleague Kevin Starlings, a Job Coach at the RCEEA, for his work creating an inclusive environment where students with disabilities can thrive.

"His presence as a strong, positive Black male leader has also had a profound impact — showing students, especially young men, what it looks like to lead with compassion and purpose. His daily commitment to his students, staff, and community embodies everything that CBS 6 Gives stands for," Starlings wrote.

"Every student belongs. Every student deserves to have a high school experience that they can reflect on," Burton said during the surprise presentation. "Working with the kids is easy. They make it fun."

The Richmond Career Education and Employment Academy has been serving students with disabilities since 2013, focusing on preparing them for life after high school. Burton emphasized that while his students happen to have disabilities, there's much more to who they are as individuals.

"The fact that they have disabilities is just a small part of who they are. We spend our time figuring out the rest of it," Burton said. "And we use that to move them along and have them ready for life after high school."

Burton said his motivation comes from seeing students realize their potential to contribute and make a difference rather than just being recipients of help.

"Their understanding that they are not takers. They can actually contribute and get back and have an impact," Burton said. "We know they have the ability or capacity to make a difference. And they want to."

As part of the CBS 6 Gives recognition, Burton received a gift card to his favorite local restaurant.

RCEEA is actively seeking business partners to help provide students with opportunities to participate in community-based vocational education. If you are interested email mburton2@rvaschools.net.