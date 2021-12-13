Helping 'Mr. Christmas' deck the halls of nonprofit for children

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For 50 years now, a holiday glow coming from a cul-de-sac in Henrico’s West End this time of year has been courtesy of Frank Hudak —- better known as “Mr. Christmas.”

His “Christmas House” has collected many trophies for being a “Tacky Light House," a true honor in the Metro Richmond area.

Over 200 hours are spent each year on the design, repairs, and installation of displays that include over 100,000 lights.

When asked which decoration is his favorite, he said, “That’s hard to say, but probably the star up there on that tree that changes sizes. It was the first thing I made.”

WTVR

You can add a soundtrack to your visit courtesy of this former radio DJ’s personal radio station. Just tune to 107.7 while you’re in the neighborhood checking out the holiday fantasy land.

Along with creating a visual holiday thrill for five decades, Mr. Christmas has spent 27 of those years accepting donations at the display for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls in Henrico County. To date, those donations now total over $155,000.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, CBS 6 Anchor Cheryl Miller presented Mr. Christmas with a donation from WTVR-TV to add to that total.

You can check out Christmas House 2021 at 2300 Wistar Court in Henrico County through the holiday season. Find out more about the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls here.