A.J. and Amy give to fundraising efforts for Richmond firefighter battling ALS

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6's A.J. Nwoko and Virginia This Morning host Amy Lacey, with support from Virginia Credit Union, contributed to fundraising efforts for Richmond Fire Lt. Kevin Harrison, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

Richmond firefighters have come together to support Harrison, a 17-year veteran of the department and father of five, as he faces the challenges of the progressive neurological disease that has affected his mobility and speech.

A.J. and Amy, who were both touched by covering Harrison's story, presented their gifts to Lt. Michael Anderson.

Anderson organized a sports card raffle at Graybo's Collectible Sports Cards in Richmond, featuring signed cards, baseball jerseys and other memorabilia, which raised $6,000 for Harrison's family.

"A year ago he was still on duty and things were still going normal. It's been rapid and unfortunate, he's in the hospital right now, he's struggling but he's fighting the good fight," Anderson said.

"We wanted to make sure that we were also doing our part as well," A.J. said. "We just want to be sure that whatever can be done to help Kevin in his fight, that we're there to help."

"Thank you so much for everything that you're doing for Kevin," Amy added.

"On behalf of his family, thank you guys very much. For the department, of course we thank you guys very much for everything. This is just extra, I really appreciate that," Anderson said. "Thanks a lot. That's amazing."

An online fundraiser for Harrison has met its $50,000 goal. Click here to donate.

