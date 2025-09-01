Richmond firefighter battling ALS receives community support through sports memorabilia raffle

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department is filled with faceless heroes, but Fire Lt. Michael Anderson wants the city to take time to commit one face to memory: Kevin Harrison.

Earlier this year, Harrison was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS, an aggressive neurodegenerative disease that has left this fire lieutenant wheelchair bound.

"It's rapidly progressed," Anderson said.

Harrison is a 17-year firefighting veteran and single father of five children who Anderson describes as dedicated to serving Richmond.

"He's a civil servant. Kevin has dedicated his life to serving the people of Richmond," Anderson said. "He's made a good name for himself in the fire service and now he needs help. He needs somebody to come and kind of be his hero and save him and his family. That's what we're trying to do."

Looking to find a way to support his friend and brother, Anderson says he found his answer through baseball.

"We were watching baseball one afternoon and the announcer said that Reed Garrett from Henrico County was coming up from relief pitching and it said that he went to Godwin High School," Anderson said. "So we called his agent and asked if he was willing to help out with this raffle we were thinking about and he called back the next day and said yeah we'd love to help you. He sent me the baseballs and it kind of started from there."

Anderson says that was the first domino push necessary to make a display of donations possible. Autographed baseballs, cards and jerseys are just the start.

"We have baseballs signed by the entire Mets bullpen organization, and then we have 30 autographed Chipper Jones rookie baseball cards from when he played as a Richmond Brave at the Diamond in 1994; those are authentic," Anderson said. "We have a basketball from Evan Mobley, a signed jersey from Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and a mini helmet from LSU Nick Saban. In total we have 41 items."

Anderson says that 100% of the funds from the raffle ticket sales will go towards medical expenses and treatment not covered by insurance, home modifications for mobility and safety, in-home care giving support, daily living costs for Harrison and his children in addition to counseling support services for his family.

Hoping to make a community connection through collectibles, Anderson partnered with the owners at Graybo's Sports and Cards in Scott's Addition.

"When Mike reached out who's been a long-time collector and customer at Graybo's and told us a little bit about Kevin's story to see if we wanted to be involved to help support that, we said absolutely," said Ryan Fitz, co-owner of Graybo's Sports Cards.

Fitz also made donations to the raffle, all put on display for Harrison.

The disease is taking its toll, but not Harrison's ability to communicate. Using a tablet to express his gratitude, Harrison shared his feelings about the support.

"I love blending into the community. People tend to call me relatable," Harrison said through his tablet. "I miss the brotherhood, sisterhood and teamwork. And I appreciate you fighting this fight with me."

"I'm honored and never seemed recognition like this," Harrison said.

More than a raffle to support Harrison's medical expenses and family, Anderson says it's a way for the community to give their flowers to a real fighter with the face of a hero.

"Anybody that wants to help in any way, shape, or form, it would be greatly appreciated," Anderson said. "If we can make some money for one of our brothers who needs it from the hobby then I couldn't be happier about that. So if any local sports stars or anybody has anything they would like to donate, we'd be more than happy to accept that and you would be doing a great service for a good guy."

Harrison expressed his deep appreciation for the community support.

"This is paramount and beyond belief," Harrison said. "I can't thank you enough. I'm humbled."

The raffle lasts until Nov. 1. Those who would like to support Harrison by adding an item to the raffle or making a monetary donation can find information by clicking here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.