Getting Richmond's 'Lit Limo' rolling again

RICHMOND, Va. — At the end of June, the fleet maintenance garage used by Richmond Public Schools for more than 20 years was destroyed in a fire.

One of the buses destroyed was the district's new "Lit Limo" — a library on wheels, delivering books for free to kids. And recently, the group also lost the original "Lit Limo" bus to a blown engine.

CBS 6's Rob Cardwell helped the director of the program get rolling again with the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union. Rob gifted Judy Dykeman, the instructional specialist for library media for Richmond Public Schools, a $200 Visa gift card to buy some children's books for the new bus.