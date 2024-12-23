Cameron gives gifts to Northumberland/Lancaster Counties Toys for Tots ahead of surprise parade

LANCASTER CO., Va. -- Cameron Thompson, with support from Virginia Credit Union, donated to the Northumberland/Lancaster Counties Toys for Tots ahead of their surprise parade for a young girl who lost her mother earlier this year.

Last week, Thompson reported on the nonprofit's efforts as they wrapped up their fourth Christmas season.

"I truly want them to feel like this is from Santa," said Deb Beutel, the assistant area coordinator. "So many of these toys, when given to children, is going to give them hope. It's incredible."

"We have several events every year during the campaign. I coaxed a good neighbor of mine into being Santa and I'm usually his elf," she added. "It's just a wonderful time of year and it's a wonderful program."

Now in its fourth Christmas season, the group collected over 6,500 toys last year and helped over 2,000 kids. This year, Beutel said they have collected around 15,000 toys.

"Everybody has been so generous. And it's just amazing to see the turnout."

Beutel said that most of the toys for the kids they have sponsored have already been sent out, but they still have a room full of toys at the old Lancaster Primary School that are being sent to other non-profits in the area to reach even more kids.

"We give a lot of sporting equipment to the local schools…We got a ton of Legos and some really complicated Lego kits and that's all going to the local school STEM programs," she added. "We do save some toys -- hold over for next year -- and also in case there's some kind of a tragedy that happens mid-year, a hurricane, a tornado, and we need to pull toys for a local child for some reason."

The Toys for Tots program began in 1947 and is run by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Reserves and local branches. The one covering Lancaster and Northumberland Counties is run by Marine Corps League Detachment 1062 (named for USMC Sgt. Maj. James F. Moore).

Beutel is the detachment's chaplain and served 20 years in the USMC and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

This past weekend, the Toys for Tots campaign for this season finished up with a big outreach that supported the family of one of their members.

It is a tradition started last year, when they partnered with local law enforcement to surprise then four-year-old Harcum Harich during his battle with leukemia. This year, they held a parade for a three-year-old.

"We have a member of our detachment whose granddaughter, her name is Addie, and very tragically, her mother passed in an automobile accident about a month ago," said Beutel.

Beutel said they filled Addie's wish list and surprised her with a parade on Sunday complete with elves, first responders, Santa, and plenty of Christmas spirit.

"You can't replace the fact that her mother's gone, but you can give her hope and still give her a little bit of joy on Christmas morning knowing that there's a lot of people that care about her."