While others are home over the summer, these students learn various life skills

"The Maker Camp" at the Georgetown School is teaching kids skills that can be used in the rest of their lives.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 10:27:03-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The school year is about to begin for local districts, but some students were busy over the summer.

The Maker Camp at The Georgetown School is a five-week program that focuses on several subjects that can help students figure out what they want to do in high school.

The camp is open to students in grades sixth through eighth who are recommended by a school counselor.

Students work both independently and collaboratively to develop interpersonal skills such as empathy, constructive feedback, conflict management and patience.

BBM Maker Camp 2.jpg

Creativity, effective communication, critical thinking and analytical reasoning skills are abilities that many employers have reported as often lacking and in dire need in the workforce.

"They're creating Lego Mindstorms," said Camp Director Mikael Giese. “They're building cars. They're learning circuitry. They learn about resistance. They learn about where the car is on the floor... they have to figure out why is it not operating like it should be."

