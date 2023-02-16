How Hanover County is training tomorrow's teachers today

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- If you think Dalton Singer looks a little young to be a teacher, you'd be right. Singer is only a senior in high school.

But there is a teacher shortage across the country and in Hanover County, there's an effort to not only bring more teachers into the fold, but motivated ones as well.

"I feel like I've wanted to be a teacher from 2nd grade," Singer said.

Singer and fellow high school senior Larissa Hepler are both at Cold Harbor Elementary School as part of the Teachers for Tomorrow program.

"I like being there in person and actually doing it," Hepler said. "It's really helping me a lot to actually understand what it's like to be a teacher. And I actually get to see from a teacher's perspective."

Coordinator Beth Andersen said the program's main goal is to elevate and celebrate the teaching profession.

"Getting to do that and showing first hand, because they get to go into the classroom, that this is an incredible thing," Andersen said.

The course is offered to high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in teaching and is monitored through the Virginia Department of Education.

"They were there for me and I really want to be there for the next generation," Singer said. "See what they need a little bit of help with and what they excel in. And how I can help them reach that goal."

Building a passion for teaching is building better minds.

