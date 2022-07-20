There's another goal behind this summer soccer program

RICHMOND, Va. — Summer means playtime for kids, but it’s a good idea to also keep them learning. Soccer Shots is a program that does both.

"Basically, the way I like to describe it is, really fun education through soccer," said trainer and teacher with Soccer Shots, Isaiah Knopp. “We do skills, character words, character building, fun games, all the things that kids enjoy.”

But at this soccer program, there’s another goal.

“We had this idea of trying to go introduce linguistics while we do it," explained Knopp.

WTVR Soccer Shots teaches kids a fun sport and new languages. July 20, 2022.

The program hopes to inspire English-speaking kids to learn another language.

"Doing numbers, colors, instruction words, body parts, whatever it is. We introduce kind of like a bilingual session."

Building a love of languages… is Building Better Minds.