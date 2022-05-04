Richmond nationally recognized for emphasis on music education

RICHMOND, Va. — Experts say music education should be part of a well-rounded education.

Richmond Public Schools is doing this so well, it has won recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants.

The award program recognized outstanding efforts of districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

It’s music to the ears of teacher Kanae Foreman.

"This is the first time our school district got something like this, and we've been working so hard," said Foreman.

Arts Education Coordinator for RPS Christie-Jo Adams said there is a direct correlation between music and education.

"Anything that students are doing in music. It's fractions, it's literacy, it's reading, it's history. They're reading about how the harp was made."