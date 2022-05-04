Watch
Building Better Minds

Actions

Richmond nationally recognized for emphasis on music education

Richmond Public Schools named among the best communities in the nation for music education.
020_1214_00233313.JPG
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:31:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Experts say music education should be part of a well-rounded education.

Richmond Public Schools is doing this so well, it has won recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants.

The award program recognized outstanding efforts of districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

It’s music to the ears of teacher Kanae Foreman.

020_1212_00165105.JPG
Richmond Public Schools has won recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants.

"This is the first time our school district got something like this, and we've been working so hard," said Foreman.

Arts Education Coordinator for RPS Christie-Jo Adams said there is a direct correlation between music and education.

"Anything that students are doing in music. It's fractions, it's literacy, it's reading, it's history. They're reading about how the harp was made."

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.



Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team