How these students are learning how to become their own boss

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Did you know what you wanted to be before you graduated high school?

Some students at Meadowbrook High School know they want to be their own boss.

People in the community were invited to the "Made Student Business Expo" where the Meadowbrook Academy for Developing Entrepreneurs students show off their business ideas.

"A lot of our students are into baking or creating different food items," said coordinator, Shannon Tual. “A lot of hair care products. And the students are manufacturing them. They're going to labs and working with dermatologists or with Dominion. Different mentors from all over the industry."

WTVR "Made Student Business Expo"

This program is designed for any student, no matter what their interests or passions are, who are self-driven and have the desire to create and innovate in a collaborative environment.