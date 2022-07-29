Colorful classroom on wheels brings free meals and fun to Louisa students

LOUISA, Va. — Not every family can go on a summer vacation. Some kids can’t go to summer camp. And before you know it, summer will be over.

But this school district has been making summer fun, healthy and educational for hundreds of kids.

"I like it to be more of like an enrichment program with a complimentary meal. And not a free meal program," said Louisa County Director of School Nutrition Services Randy Herman.

Louisa County Schools is serving healthy, nutritious meals free of charge. They deliver them by truck to various neighborhoods.

"Every meal that we serve comes with a free book of children's choice. And they get to keep that book to build their home libraries. We hope they'll keep reading over the summer."

WTVR The Louisa County art bus brings free meals and fun classroom activities to students during the summer. July 29, 2022.

And along with lunch and books comes a colorful classroom on wheels.

"This is just... this is my dream come true," said Karen Welch, executive director of the Louisa Arts Center.

Her dream was to take art out into the community. First, she turned a donated school bus into an art studio.

"And then I happened upon this wonderful program that Ms. Herman is doing with the school nutrition services."

Studies show reading and art can help reduce the dreaded "summer slide."

“As part of the mobile meal program, we wanted to bring meals to them, but we wanted to keep them engaged and learning all summer," said Herman.

"No matter what's going on in your life, if you have something that gives a little bit of your or as we say, 'Brighten Your Life,' that's what we do," said Welch.

Filling bellies and brightening lives. A fun summer program that's Building Better Minds.