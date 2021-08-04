Watch
Building Better Minds

Students aren't the only ones learning in new 'Lectura Books' program

New program helps build sense of community between ESL students and their families, school and community.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:10:39-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A pilot program at Salem Church Elementary School is not only helping students in Chesterfield's growing Latino community, but their parents as well.

The students go on an adventure, traveling to a different country every week.

"We learn about that country," said English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher Latoya Boykin. “We talk about the flag, their national animals. Then we choose something that the country is most famous for. For example, in Brazil, Carnivale. Today, we are making Carnivale masks and after we finish creating our masks, we are going to have a Carnivale parade."

The program is called Lectura Books.

"I can only imagine that they feel a sense of pride knowing that their moms are next door learning how they're learning," said Boykin.

Once a week parents and students read books that take children around the world.

"We are reading 'The Flores Family Cafe'. It's a family who lives in California," said Glenda Chaffins, ESL Family Engagement Coordinator.

Principal Natasha Wade said the moms work on their English, learn more about what their children are learning and in turn, are able to help them with their schoolwork.

The ESL department chooses the countries based on the top language students speak in their homes.

At the end of the Lectura Books program, families will have 10 books to take home.

This summer, 20 families signed up for the program.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS 6



