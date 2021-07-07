Homework assignment: Students build affordable housing in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A program at Louisa County High School is giving students an opportunity to find good jobs after graduation.

Career Technical Education Director Bo Bundick said building that opportunity started from the ground up.

"It's a three-bedroom, two-bath home, about 1,100 square feet. Masonite siding; architectural shingles. It has a great treated lumber front and back deck with poured sidewalks and gravel driveway," Bundick said.

The homes are built by Louisa High School carpentry students.

Provided to WTVR

“Everything between the masonry, the framing, the design. They get to look at plans beforehand. They know what permitting is about when you go through a county process," Bundick said.

Thirty students started building the latest home this past August, and not only for grades. The home is now being offered as an affordable housing option thanks to the district's partnership with the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation, a local non-profit.

"We have been inundated with applicants from Louisa County who do meet the application criteria,” non-profit spokesperson Kim Hyland said. “We have at least 30. I haven't counted lately."

Hyland said it was a win-win for education and the community.

Provided to WTVR

"We've had wonderful teachers, local contractors, who have stepped in and taught these kids how to build the house well, use really good construction techniques."

Bundick said the students learn things that will help them find good jobs after graduation.

"You're offsite. You have to problem-solve. You can't just go to the store and get more lumber or get another tool. You've got to be able to work together and collaborate," he said.