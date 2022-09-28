Henrico students take their talents to the stage

HENRICO, Va. — Learning lines and hitting your marks are just part of the training it takes to become an actor.

"This is the school for that. If you aspire being a performing or visual artist, this is where you'll come," said Stephanie Poxon, Director of Center for the Arts of Henrico County Public Schools.

The school was established in 1990 as Henrico County's first specialty center.

The instructors provide intensive, in-depth arts training in the fields of dance, musical theatre, theatre and visual arts.

Not every student will leave here and find their name in lights on Broadway, but Poxon hopes every student will exit stage left with two things.

"Self-confidence and how to present themselves. Each discipline you must get up and talk in front of a group of people. You must take criticism and give criticism in a productive way. You have to work together as a team."

Lead Theater Teacher Todd Ritter agrees.

"I want them to be able to be comfortable talking to a person. I always tell the parents that no matter what job they do or wherever they go, they're going to have to get up front and talk to somebody."

All the world's a stage... And building confidence on it... is building better minds.