Virginia high school puts on 'little play' during pandemic to 'make... the magic happen'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland High School teacher Heather Wilckens will tell you she's very proud of her students after they helped pull off a play that almost didn't happen.

"We start talking about what show do we want to do," Ms. Wilckens said. “And with COVID taking over, this last Spring, it really limited us on what we could do because of contracts."

A little teamwork and research led to play that could be done in a unique way. Every actor in their own home.

Provided to WTVR Goochland High School Teacher Heather Wilckens.

"We ended up with this very small, little play called 'Dear Edwina,'" Ms. Wilckens said. "We’d never heard of it before."

Everything, including rehearsals, was done through Google Meet.

"We painted backgrounds with bedsheets. They were given some costume pieces and a few props," Ms. Wilckens said. "And they had to make it happen -- make the magic happen."

Even socially distanced, drama teacher Neil Burch can see the positives from putting on this play.

"Seeing a kid that could barely say hi to me in the hallways, go to being the lead character in a play is just a phenomenal experience," Mr. Burch said.

Provided to WTVR Madeline Gore, a senior at Goochland High School.

"I really do see myself in them, their passion," said senior Madeline Gore.

Seniors produced the play that is acted out by Goochland Middle School students. As a 7th grader, Madeline played Ariel in the play The Little Mermaid.

"I feel like this is a full circle experience. Us now being the directors and we really want to share our passions with the new future Goochland drama leaders."

Even small plays can build confidence while Building Better Minds.