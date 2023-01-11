Building a culture of kindness at Glen Allen High School

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- In this class at Glen Allen High School in Henrico County, the teachers are students.

As part of the school's Building A Culture of Kindness (BACK) program, older students go into freshmen classrooms to impart life lessons.

"We give presentations about things that might be helpful for them to know or maybe things that we wished we knew," Glen Allen senior Madeline Ashby said.

Ashby is one of 160 juniors and seniors who mentor and offer advice to 506 Glen Allen High School freshmen.

Recent lessons tackled topics such as bullying and how to make the successful transition from middle to high school.

"It's better than hearing it from the teachers who are telling you to stay organized and do your work," Glen Allen freshman Madeline Holmes said about the program. "You're actually hearing it from students who were once in your position,"

Senior mentors learn lessons too.

Elise Crowder wants to be a teacher and, for her, the experience is useful.

"Getting used to being in front of a crowd and getting used to public speaking," Crowder said.

The future can be scary when you're a freshman, but hearing from those who've been there can really help.

"I just love to get them excited because I think that I really like to come into the room with enthusiasm. Because when they give the enthusiasm back it's really fulfilling," Ashby said.

Building a culture of kindness is Building Better Minds.

