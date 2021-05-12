Get your Chesterfield child 'Kindergarten Ready' with this new website

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- There are so many exciting firsts when a child starts going to school.

From riding the bus and going through the cafeteria line, to checking out a library book and playing on the playground with classmates.

But COVID-19 precautions are changing how kids start kindergarten in Chesterfield.

"We've had to change things up,” said Catherine Tompkins, Chesterfield County Schools’ Director of Family and Community Engagement. “We normally have a big event and it's one of our most popular events. And it's just a kindergarten kickoff."

This year, Tompkins, staff and community partners have developed a website that they hope will take the place of the kickoff. It is called Kindergarten Ready.

"It's loaded with resources and information for parents," she said.

The website has sections on literacy, math, STEAM, gross motor skills, social and emotional skills.

"In each section of the website we have a description of 'What is this skill? Why is it important for my child? How can I help my child attain these skills?'" said Tompkins.

Tompkins said parents of preschoolers heading into kindergarten can work on what she calls "everyday learning opportunities" to help them prepare.

"Like when you're walking up the stairs, instead of just walking up the stairs, count the stairs. When you're outside and you're looking at rocks, 'Whoo! This is a large rock. This is a small rock.'" Tompkins explained.

Getting started now can lead to an easier transition into the kindergarten classroom. And thewebsite is something that can make it even easier.

"They can sit together with their child and work on this math skill, or we might have suggestions for books, or we might have a really cute read-aloud," said Tompkins.

Building a love for learning early... is Building Better Minds.