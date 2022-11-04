HAY! You'll be a-MAZE-d to see how fall is helping children learn

CHESTER, Va. -- Fall can be fun and it can also be educational too!

At the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy (CECLA), teachers are using hay bail mazes and pumpkins to teach lessons.

"They're going to know letters and sounds and rhyming words, beginning words," principal Leslie Harris said. "They're going to know how to share, how to walk in a line."

WTVR

Walking in line is fun when it's through a hay bail maze.

"An experience like this gives students at different developmental levels, different levels of ability, an opportunity to engage in an activity together. So they're working on social skills, their communication, working on gross motor skills, they're out here running around," she said.

Building a love of learning is Building Better Minds.

