Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Building Better Minds

Actions

HAY! You'll be a-MAZE-d to see how fall is helping children learn

This Chesterfield Pre-K is using classic fall activities as teaching moments.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 10:17:45-04

CHESTER, Va. -- Fall can be fun and it can also be educational too!

At the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy (CECLA), teachers are using hay bail mazes and pumpkins to teach lessons.

"They're going to know letters and sounds and rhyming words, beginning words," principal Leslie Harris said. "They're going to know how to share, how to walk in a line."

Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy 01.png

Walking in line is fun when it's through a hay bail maze.

"An experience like this gives students at different developmental levels, different levels of ability, an opportunity to engage in an activity together. So they're working on social skills, their communication, working on gross motor skills, they're out here running around," she said.

Building a love of learning is Building Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.



Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team