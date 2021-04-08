Henrico innovative learning coach wins award for teaching excellence: 'Is this really happening?'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Erin Daniel is an Innovative Learning Coach for Henrico County Schools.

When it comes to helping other educators, she practices what she teaches; maintaining a healthy body to keep a healthy mind.

"We know that teachers are the number one thing that helps students be successful,” Daniel said. “We have to value that, and we have to really value their health and wellness and make sure they want to stay in the teaching profession."

She is so good at her job that she recently won an award for teaching excellence.

"It's definitely a moment of shock for sure when you're like, 'Is this really happening?'" Daniel said.

WTVR Erin Daniel

The award comes with a healthy $11,000 grant, which she's using to continue helping teachers and students.

"I plan to go to Spain and Costa Rica because I want to learn more about healthy environments," she said.

Erin learned both are some of the healthiest places in the world due to food, work environments and lifestyles.

"I want to go to places that are similar and have similar values and see what we can learn and bring back to the teachers and students that I work with," Daniel said.

WTVR Erin Daniel

She's going places alright, even if she can't believe she's getting the opportunity.

"And I may not really believe it's happening until I get to plan my trips and get to go," Daniel explained.

Building knowledge about building healthy bodies -- and Building Better Minds.