Engineering class can lead students to exciting career paths

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Reading a textbook or writing things on the chalkboard? That’s so old school.

Nowadays, hands-on is considered the best approach to learning. That’s how engineering teacher Sam Leone gets students interested in a Computer Integrated Manufacturing class.

They’re building robots!

"We have one group right here," said Leone. “They got it working their last class and the one student was saying he was playing with a toy truck as he was testing it."

And robot trucks are just the beginning.

“From there, they're going to learn how to use different sensors. Like an autonomous sensor, like a distance sensor, kind of like in a car. As you're driving and there's a person in your blind spot, you might get a beep in your car."

Education experts will tell you engineering classes engage students, raise the level of technological literacy and can introduce exciting career paths.

WTVR Students get hands-on learning in a Computer Integrated Manufacturing class.



Leone's students are learning, having fun and winning awards. The school's engineering club just took second place in the Richmond ASCE Bridge Competition.

Their bridge held over 100 pounds. Not bad for a bridge made of Popsicle sticks.

"It's just really fun seeing them having fun while they're learning," said Leone.

Keeping it fun is building a love of engineering.

And that's... Building Better Minds.