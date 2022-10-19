New technology lets students take music class home with them

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Beethoven once said, "music can change the world." Technology is changing how Henrico County students learn about music.

At Colonial Trail Elementary School, music teacher Sandi Nguyen is using the online music platform Quaver.

Instead of students having 40 minutes, one day a week of music class, they now have access to a music curriculum 24/7.

Nguyen will tell you music can teach a lot of lessons.

“It helps deliver content for math and history and reading. You can connect global cultures through your songs and your activities."

She first used Quaver when it was funded by the PTA. Now, it’s available to every school in the county.

"They might not be the best writer or reader, or they just need a creative outlet," said Colonial Trail Principal Kevin Schatz. “And they don't have music at home. Well, with the Henrico commuter and Quaver on there... they're an artist."

Not every child is going to leave here a composer or a musician, but there's something Ms. Nguyen hopes every student learns.

"I hope every child gets an appreciation and love of music. Whether it's performing or reading or appreciating it. Understanding how to collaborate and communicate with each other."