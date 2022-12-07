Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Building Better Minds

Actions

Dozens of cultures are represented at this one Henrico elementary school

At Colonial Trail Elementary School, there's a focus on cultures from around the world in every classroom.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 11:58:04-05

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — There's one school in Henrico County that is proof of America being a melting pot.

"We have 38 languages [here]," said Colonial Trail Elementary School Principal Kevin Schatz. “We have cultural perspectives from all over the world. Religions from all over the world. And our kids truly believe and understand, and our staff believes that inclusivity is our strength. Our power. It's what makes us special as a school."

"We're finding out about how people are being inclusive. And how it brings a feeling of home and belonging," said fifth-grader Advaith Atulasimha.

Colonial Trail Elementary School .jpg

That's exactly what teacher Kiara Samuels will tell you too. She has kids representing 12 different countries in her class.

"They have taught me a lot," said Samuels. “When we learned about honoring and tradition. My kids are from various places like Egypt and India. We have kids that speak French, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi."

Students of all backgrounds are learning about the whole wide world… from each other.

Fifth-grader Siddharth Kaparthi said, "I have a friend from Japan and he taught me 'hello' means 'konnichiwa.'"

Building a knowledge of cultures, is Building Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.



Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team