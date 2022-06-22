Giant bugs are inspiring Henrico County art students

RICHMOND, Va. — The bigger the better they say. But that saying takes on a whole new meaning at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, especially for a group of visiting Henrico County art students.

"They come out to the garden so they can paint in the open air," said art teacher Genevieve Dowdy. “Because that's a really different experience than in the studio."

There are other visitors as well — like a not so itsy-bitsy spider!

“It's really exciting," said Lewis Ginter spokesperson, Beth Monroe. “We have [artist] David Rogers's big bugs in the garden. And today we have students from Henrico High School of the Arts that are out here that are going to be drawing the bugs.”

Made from fallen forest material, the sculptures are meant to educate garden-goers about the important role pollinators play in maintaining the earth's ecosystem.

“These big bugs have been used for a lot of different ways and education," explained Monroe.

WTVR David Rogers's bug sculptures at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden are the perfect subjects for Henrico County art students. June 22, 2022.

“They’re used with dimensions and math and science. And there's lots of ways that you can enjoy this visually and also you can learn about the sculptures; how big they are.”

It's a fun way to learn about multiple subjects.

"Something like this is perfect," said Dowdy. “Because they can go the archives and see drawings done, scientific drawings done, and understand that connection to the arts and science. This is really an amazing opportunity. It’s great for them to see a sculpture that is doing something with a message."

Building a love of the great outdoors... and great big bugs... is Building Better Minds.