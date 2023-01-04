One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Physical Education these days is more than dodgeball and running laps. In fact, one teacher’s approach to PE is teaching kids not only how to be healthy, but happy.

Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.

Principal Jackie McCaleb said it’s a well-deserved honor.

"She comes up with the most creative, innovative lessons for our students. And it is such an honor for her to finally be recognized in the state of Virginia of being one of the best PE teachers," said McCaleb.

Hudnall said it all starts by having fun.

"Mixing in fun, safety and enjoyment with all of those Standards of Learning, which I think is the most difficult."

Hudnall is in her tenth year of teaching PE and has spent the past seven years at Battlefield Park.

"There's the social, emotional learning element that is a big thing now that we're trying to get into. Letting all the students know that they are loved and cared about and mixing that in with motor skills development and movement and manipulative skills," explained Hudnall.

Building a love of physical and emotional fitness… is Building Better Minds.