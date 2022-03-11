He doesn't just teach students music. He also writes them songs.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — When the pandemic started and kids were learning virtually, a Chesterfield music teacher got inventive. Aubrey Smalls used Zoom classes to teach students how to make instruments with everyday household items.

Now, the music teacher at Winterpock Elementary School is continuing that creativity by teaching the students something new, and hoping other teachers and at-home learners will join him.

Smalls wrote a book of 20 sing-along songs called "Fun Songs for the Classroom."

He said he knows not all kids will become musicians or singers, but hopes they all develop a love of music.

According to the Arts Education Partnership, music education equips students with the foundational abilities to learn, achieve in core academic subjects and develop skills and knowledge for lifelong success.

Building a love of music… is Building Better Minds.