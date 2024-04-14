Biden to convene G7 leaders after Iran's 'brazen' attack on Israel

The White House said Saturday night President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone after Iran launched an "unprecedented" air attack on Israel that included a slew of drones and missiles.

President Biden cut a trip to the nearby seaside town Rehoboth Beach, Delaware short, to swiftly return to Washington and meet with his national security team on Saturday afternoon.

Members of Congress began releasing statements largely in support of Israel defending itself against the attack.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York later released a statement on X writing, "The matter can be deemed concluded" after the air assault.

The White House released a statement from President Biden in Washington late Saturday night, as dawn approached in Israel writing, "I've just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks"

The United Nations Security Council said Saturday night it planned to convene on Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. on the situation.

Read President Joe Biden's full statement:

"Earlier today, Iran — and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq — launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our service members, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.

I've just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks — sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.

Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel's leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people."

