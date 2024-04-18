You’ll flip for these cute flip-flop cookies and free printable gift tags

Spring will soon give way to summer, and warmer temperatures on the way mean it’s time to start digging through your closet to bring out your summer wardrobe — including your favorite flip-flops.

Step into the sweet spirit of summertime by making flip-flop cookies. Jill Mills of Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons came up with the brilliant idea to create a simple cookie recipe that looks just like the classic footwear of the season.

This cookie creation is so easy to make. All you need to do is add a little edible flair to a store-bought cookie to fashion the classic flip-flop design.

A batch of Flip-Flop cookies only takes about 10 minutes to make, and you don’t even need to turn the oven on! The cute, free printable gift tag that reads, “Have a great summer!” is included with the recipe and can be downloaded, printed and cut out in a flash, too.

MORE: Strawberry cheesecake cupcakes are the perfect sweet and creamy summer dessert

Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons

All you need are a handful of ingredients including Nutter Butter cookies, which act as the flip-flop canvas, some candy decorations for embellishment, and icing to act as the glue that affixes the flip-flop “straps” and flower to the “shoe.”

Once you’ve completed the cookie decorating and the icing has hardened completely, print up the free printable gift tag featured alongside the recipe and secure it onto a snack bag containing a pair of the cookies.

Mills plans to give these cookies as end-of-year teacher gifts, complete with the cute gift tag. You can also pair the cookies and gift tag for birthday parties, pool parties, beach trips or other fun summer festivities.

MORE: These Nutter Butter sledding penguin cookies are almost too cute to eat

That’s it! This is a great recipe that the whole family can do together, including younger kids. Your only challenge will be making sure everyone doesn’t eat up all the flip-flop cookies before they go into the bags!

You’ll flip for these cute flip-flop cookies and free printable gift tags originally appeared on Simplemost.com